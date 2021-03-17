Society Humanitarian month for safe community to be launched in May The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC)’s 2021 humanitarian month themed “For a safe community” will take place in May, with its activities being in full swing between May 8 and 19.

Society Directive issued to fuel development of border areas Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the attraction of social resources for performing socio-economic development tasks in land, sea, and island border areas in tandem with firmly safeguarding the national sovereignty and improving people’s living standards.

Society Vietnamese bride murdered in RoK A Vietnamese woman was suspectedly murdered by her Korean husband in Gumi city, Gyeongsang province, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on March 6, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.