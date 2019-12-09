Former US First Lady Michelle Obama visits Mekong Delta school
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama visits the Can Giuoc school in Long An province on December 9 (Source: VNA)
Long An (VNA) – Former US First Lady Michelle Obama and representatives of the Girls Opportunity Alliance under the Obama Foundation, visited the Can Giuoc school in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on December 9.
During the event, the lady talked with former members of a programme that provides educational support to schoolgirls and those schoolgirls participating in the programme, and looked into life-skill classes for them. She also met representatives of non-profits organisations on educational support to girls in Vietnam, and discussed measures to help and develop capacity for juvenile girls through education for Can Giuoc schoolgirls.
Michelle held that they are studying and working hard to overcome the challenges not understandable to their peers in the US, expressing her hope that the programme will see more success stories from the participants so that they can have a voice in their families and the society.
The alliance is an initiative of the Obama Foundation aimed to help juvenile girls all over the world by creating chances for them to grasp and pursuit their dreams through education. In Vietnam, it is joining hands with the non-profit Room to Read in boosting gender equality through education./.