Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh meets Carlos Gutierrez, former United States Secretary of Commerce and Chair of Albright Stonebridge Group (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh hosted Carlos Gutierrez, former United States Secretary of Commerce and Chair of Albright Stonebridge Group, in Hanoi on January 14.



At the meeting, Minh affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to its comprehensive partnership with the US, particularly in trade and investment.



Two-way trade hit 60 billion USD in 2018, bringing about practical benefits to both sides, he stated.



He emphasised that Vietnam has a policy of developing an independent, open and self-reliant economy and creating favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from the US.



The policy has helped the country gain great achievements over the past years, he said, adding that Vietnam has signed and will ink a series of bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which becomes effective on January 14.



He expressed his hope that the Albright Stonebridge Group will continue consulting US enterprises to expand their investments in Vietnam.



Carlos Gutierrez showed his impression with Vietnam’s rapid changes, especially in economics and infrastructure.



He affirmed to maintain his contributions to the development of US-Vietnam relations.-VNA