Forum connects agricultural production, consumption
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on August 31 launched a forum connecting agricultural production and consumption.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan chairs the conference in Hanoi. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on August 31 launched a forum connecting agricultural production and consumption.
Representatives from 63 cities and provinces, and nearly 200 businesses, associations, cooperatives and production facilities nationwide participated in the online ceremony.
The forum is grounded on the operation of the ministry’s southern working group, aiming to create connectivity and cooperation between management agencies, businesses and farmers.
The working group has stepped up IT application to boost agricultural connectivity and consumption in the context of southern cities and provinces under social distancing in line with Directive No. 16/CT-TTg.
With 1,300 supply sites established by the group, up to 1,000 tonnes of food are sold out each day in Ho Chi Minh City.
According to Nguyen Ngoc Thach, editor-in-chief of Agriculture Newspaper and a member of the steering committee for agricultural market development, the forum’s central task is to provide information about trade promotion and connect the supply and demand for farm produce, farming materials and agriculture-based tourism products.
The form will also focus on digital transformation, training, and proposals to remove difficulties to agricultural production and consumption. It will be held according to sectors and crops in association regions and agriculture and rural area-based tourism.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said through the forum, farmers, cooperatives and farmers will get insight into market rules and signals.
“Firmly grasping the market would help businesses expand their reach abroad,” he said./.