Business Rubber exports enjoy growth during January-July Vietnam exported nearly 919,000 tonnes of rubber, earning 1.54 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021 with the price of 1,677 USD per tonne, up 34.2 percent, 74.5 percent and 30 percent respectively, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam looks to train, retrain skills to adapt to 4IR Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision approving a programme on training and retraining skills of human resources to meet requirements of the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Business Reference exchange rate down 12 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,130 VND/USD on August 31, down 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Hanoi announces 600 online points selling essential goods The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade on August 30 announced a list of online points of sale and units providing the servies on its portal http://congthuong.hanoi.gov.vn