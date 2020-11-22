Society Project launched in HCM City to support disadvantaged children Children in social sponsoring centres who are in special circumstances and may fall into special situations will receive support to access and exercise their rights under a project launched on November 21.

Society Central, Central Highlands provinces gets financial aid The central relief committee on November 20 issued its plan to allocate 45 billion VND (1.94 million USD) to help central and Central Highlands localities repair damage caused by natural disasters.

Society Natural disasters cost Ca Mau province over 43 million USD Drought, rains, inundation and landslides have cost the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau an estimated over 1 trillion VND (43 million USD) from the outset of the year, according to the provincial steering committee on natural disaster prevention, search and rescue.