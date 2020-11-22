Forum gathers over 200 young Vietnamese intellectuals
The third forum of young Vietnamese intellectuals across the globe, themed Vietnam in 2045, took place on November 21 with the participation of 206 people under 35 in Vietnam and overseas.
First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)
First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan said the event continues working toward the goal of consolidating a network of young Vietnamese intellectuals and creating an environment for them to discuss their potential contribution to the national development and integration, helping the Party and State realise the socio-economic development goals set for 2045 which marks the 100th founding anniversary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
At the forum, participants’ discussion revolved around a range of topics, including the improvement of living standards, the promotion of cultural value, and the application of science and technology in national development, among others.
In a bid to make human capacity development part of economic growth, Tran Ngo Duc Tho, 35, a research fellow in urban planning and development at the US’s Texas A&M University, suggested the Vietnamese Government improve growth engines, encourage people from all walks of life to engage in growth effort, and redistribute growth achievements among people and regions in the nation.
Pham Hoang Cam Huong from the Hue College of Economics highlighted self-learning spirit of youths to help turn themselves into part of a high-quality workforce serving the national industrialisation, modernisation and integration.
All participants’ recommendations and feedback were collected for submission to related competent agencies./.