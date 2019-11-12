Forum to discuss improving skills for Vietnamese labourer
A forum on how to improve Vietnamese labourers’ skills will be held in Hanoi from November 15-16, heard a press conference in the capital on November 11.
Deputy Minister of the MoLISA Le Quan speaks at the press conference (Source: http://www.nguoilambao.vn/)
Jointly organised by the Ministry of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the event is expected to attract 1,500 delegates, including vocational education managers and experts.
Participant will focus their discussions on the role played by skilled human resources in promoting labour productivity and national competitiveness; and the importance of innovating and improving manpower training to improve the skills of labourers.
Proposals at the forum will be the basis for relevant agencies to consider and take measures to improve the quality of Vietnam’s human resources./.