Nguyen Van Sinh was captured on April 1 in Ca Hau hamlet when he was leading a taxi with four Chinese citizens towards the border area. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – The border guard and police in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien have arrested four people for their attempt to illegally bring Chinese nationals to Laos.



One of the four, Nguyen Van Sinh, born in 1988 and residing in Pom Lot commune, Dien Bien district, was captured on April 1 in Ca Hau hamlet, Na U commune, Dien Bien district, when he was leading a taxi with four Chinese citizens towards the border area.



Sinh said he hired two taxis to transport nine Chinese from Dien Bien Phu city to Na U commune, then Va A Phong, a local resident in the commune, would take them to the border area for illegal immigration into Laos.



From Sinh’s testimony, competent forces arrested Va A Phong, born in 2000 in Con Cang hamlet, Na U commune, while he was taking five Chinese nationals to the border area.



Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Thinh, born in 1985 and residing in Thanh Hoa hamlet, Thanh Luong commune, Dien Bien district, and Nguyen Van Nhat, born in 1986 and residing in hamlet 4, Pom Lot commune, Dien Bien district, were summoned to clarify their roles in the case.

The Chinese nationals said they had business establishments in Laos, and they were expelled from the nation in 2020. Via social network, they contacted with a person, suspected to be Vietnamese, who said he would pick people from China’ Yunnan province to Vietnam’s northern area where they would cross the border illegally to Laos. Each needed to pay some 250 million VND (10,859 USD) for the transportation.



Further investigation into the case is underway./.