Four missing in Lam Dong landslide
Four police officers are now remaining unaccounted for after a landslide caused by heavy rains buried part of their station in Bao Loc pass in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on July 30.
Since the morning of July 29, heavy rains have been pouring down in the province, especially in the districts of Da Huoai, Bao Lam, and the city of Bao Loc. At 3:30 pm on July 30, National Highway 20’s section passing through Bao Loc pass suffered a severe landslide. As a result, dozens of rock and soil blocks slid down covering the entire road surface of the pass, on which the Madaguoi traffic police station is located.
A long line of vehicles stuck in National Highway 20's section passing through Bao Loc city, Lam Dong due to the landslide in Bao Loc pass. (Photo: VNA)Part of the station was buried. Initial information said the officers were back to the station after their mission of helping ease the traffic jam in the pass.
Authorities are mobilising resources for related search and rescue operations./.