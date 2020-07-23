Four new imported cases of COVID-19 brings total to 412 on July 23
Four new imported cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on July 23, all were immediately quarantined after their arrival in Vietnam, posing no risk of spreading in the community.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Four new imported cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on July 23, all were immediately quarantined after their arrival in Vietnam, posing no risk of spreading in the community.
The new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam to 412 as of 6pm on July 23, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 control.
Among the new patients, one was a Filipino arriving in Phu Quoc (the southern province of Kien Giang) from the Republic of Korea on flight QH9461 on July 19. The three others were Vietnamese returning from Russia on flight VN5062 on July 17. Earlier, 16 other passengers on this flight were also confirmed to be positive to SARS-COV-2.
Vietnam has reported no community infections of COVID-19 since April 16, or for 98 consecutive days.
A total of 365 COVID-19 patients have recovered, and there has been no death.
More than 10,330 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, including 352 at hospital, 9,379 at concentrated facilities and 605 at their accommodations./.
