Hanoi is one of the three Vietnamese representatives in the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth annual meeting of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) will be held in the form of videoconference on August 30 with the participation of 26 member cities, representatives from ASEAN countries, the ASEAN Secretariat and partners.
According to the Urban Development Department under the Ministry of Construction, the meeting will discuss and adopt several important documents on developing an ASCN information portal and a set of investment tools for sustainable smart cities in ASEAN.
The department said those documents will help strengthen the network’s operation and create a solid foundation for cooperation between the network and its partners.
The meeting will get updated on the development of smart cities in the network and share experience in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The network will discuss with partners the contribution of ideas on cooperation in promoting the realisation of smart cities.
The ASCN was established in April 2018 at the 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore. It currently has 26 member cities from the 10 ASEAN members. Vietnam has three representatives in the network, which are Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City./.