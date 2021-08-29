World RoK, Thailand enhance collaboration in future industries, health care The top diplomats of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Thailand on August 27 agreed to intensify cooperation in future industries, health care and green technologies during their talks in the Southeast Asian country, according to the RoK Foreign Ministry.

World Indonesia to reach trade balance with China by 2024: Trade minister The trade deficit between Indonesia and China is forecast to balance by 2024 thanks to an increase in exports of manufactured products, said Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi.

World Indonesian President highlights three key economic, business strategies Indonesian President Joko Widodo has hihglighted three major economic and business strategies, comprising industrial downstreaming, digitising micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and developing a green economy.

World Laos rolls out measures to curb COVID-19 spread in community Laos recorded 247 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 103 ones in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on August 27.