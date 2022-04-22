FPT posts 27.4 percent growth in pre-tax profit in Q1
Multi-industry group FPT enjoyed high growth in revenue and pre-tax profit in Q1 on account of the growing technology segment.
Illustrative photo (Source: vietnambiz.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Multi-industry group FPT enjoyed high growth in revenue and pre-tax profit in Q1 on account of the growing technology segment.
In the first three months, the group reported a 9.73 trillion VND (423 million USD) in revenue and 1.77 trillion VND in pre-tax profit, up 28.3 percent in revenue and 27.4 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.
The group's core and high-performing technology segment continued to be the main driver of the group’s growth as its revenue reached 5.59 trillion VND with a pre-tax profit of 770 billion VND.
It was followed by digital transformation services, with 96.2 percent focusing on new technologies such as Cloud, AI and data analysis.
Notably, revenue from abroad posted 4.11 trillion VND, bringing a pre-tax profit of 667 billion VND with an increase of 29.7 percent and 34.9 percent, respectively.
During the period, its revenue from ICT reached 1.48 trillion VND with a pre-tax profit of 103 billion VND. Of this figure, the ecosystem made by FPT digital transformation platforms includes more than 100 platforms, solutions, products and services based on core technology such as AI, Blockchain, Cloud, IoT and Low code that can be widely applied in e-government, transport, healthcare, banking, real estate, education and production.
Its telecom division achieved Q1 revenue of 3.47 trillion VND, an increase of 18.7 percent, bringing a pre-tax profit of 701 billion VND.
The group’s shareholder meeting took place on April 7. It decided to pay a cash dividend for 2022 at a rate of 40 percent. Of the figure, 20 percent will be paid in cash and 20 percent in shares./.