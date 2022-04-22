Videos Vietnam developing national brand ecosystem Developing a network of enterprises, experts, and national brands is necessary to improve value and promote Vietnamese national brands. This counts among the many highlights of the Vietnam National Brand Week launched by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Innovation attracts large venture capital This year will be pivotal for the next stage of development of innovative enterprises and Vietnam's digital economy to attract investment capital.

Business Work starts on 230 million USD industrial zone in Long An The construction of the Nam Thuan Industrial Zone (IZ), worth over 5.3 trillion VND (230 million USD), began in the southern province of Long An on April 21.

Business Green economy forum: green growth becomes mainstream trend Green growth, green economy and circular economy are becoming mainstream trends in the world economy, experts said at the Green Economy Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 22.