Society Certain requirements for people going to airports The holder of an overseas flight ticket must meet specific requirements to go through checkpoints to an international airport, according to a document signed by Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan on August 11 detailing instructions on procedures for those who want to go to international airports to go abroad.

Society Vietnam continues efforts to promote gender equality The national strategy on gender equality helped to narrow gender gap in different fields during the 2011-2020 period, contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, heard a meeting on August 12.

Society Gov't to roll out 5.2 billion USD COVID-19 relief package The Government is to roll out a 118 trillion VND (5.2 billion USD) COVID-19 relief package by the end of the year, said deputy minister of finance Nguyễn Đức Chi during a government meeting on August 11.

Society Young entrepreneurs' association donates ventilators to COVID-19 affected localities The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs' Association (VYEA) on August 11-12 handed over 20 ventilators, 7,000 COVID-19 quick test kits and other goods worth over 2 billion VND (over 87,800 USD) to authorities of Long An, Dong Nai, Khanh Hoa, Binh Thuan, and Ben Tre provinces, and Da Nang and Can Tho cities in order to support COVID-19 treatment and prevention in the localities.