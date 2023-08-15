Associate Professor, Dr Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Health Ministry's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment speaks at the 23rd France- Vietnam gynecology , obstetrics conference in Hanoi on August 14 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 23rd France-Vietnam conference on gynecology and obstetrics opened in Hanoi on August 14, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France (April 12, 1973-2023).

First organised in 2000, after 22 years the conference has become a significant scientific event, attracting the participation of experts in the field from both Vietnam and many countries, territories worldwide, including those from France, the UK, Italy, Finland, Australia, Thailand, and China.

Associate Professor, Dr Tran Danh Cuong, Director of the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology, head of the conference’s organising board, said cutting-edged technologies and techniques in the field have been applied in order to provide better health care for mothers and babies.

During the two-day event, experts will exchange clinical and preclinical experiences, update new knowledge in the fields of obstetrics, gynecology, neonatology, assisted reproduction, and others.

The event is also a chance for Vietnam’s healthcare system in the field of gynecology and obstetrics to review its position in the region and the world in order to develop orientation in the coming time.



It’s also an opportunity for manufacturers of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, biological products, manufacturers, laboratories, brands in the field of medicine and specialise in the fields of obstetrics and gynecology, reproductive health, prenatal diagnosis, and reproductive support to introduce their latest products, technology, machinery, and equipment.

During the event, participating experts and scientists will present 55 scientific reports, including 19 by experts from the UK, France, USA, Australia, and Singapore./.

VNA