French businesses hope to contribute to HCM City’s development: diplomat
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted a reception for new French Consul General Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser on March 8, during which the guest said the French business community always wishes to contribute to the city’s development, notably in urban development and waste treatment projects.
At the event, Nen voiced his gratitude to sentiments and support from France for the fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam and HCM City in particular.
The Vietnam-France relations are thriving, especially after the countries elevated the bilateral ties to strategic partnership in 2013, he added.
At the reception (Photo: sggp.org.vn)HCM City has forged cooperation programmes with French localities, particularly Lyon. The two cities completed various projects to illuminate some buildings in the southern metropolis of Vietnam.
Nen said he hopes the new French diplomat will support the city’s economic and cultural development, believing that the bilateral ties will be deepened towards the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.
For her part, Pavillon-Grosser highly valued HCM City’s impressive growth in recent years, and affirmed that her office stands ready to bolster partnership between the European nation and HCM City./.