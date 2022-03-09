Politics Vietnamese, Indian Level-2 Field Hospitals in South Sudan strengthen professional capabilities A delegation of the Level-2 Field Hospital of India in Malakal, South Sudan, led by its Director Colonel Rishi Raj recently visited staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 of Vietnam in the African nation, following a previous online joint training course.

Politics Foreign Minister calls for Romania’s continued support for Vietnamese evacuating from Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu on March 7, asking for continued support for the Vietnamese people and their families evacuating from Ukraine.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics China requested to respect Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, continental shelf Vietnam requests China to respect and not violate Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, and not take actions to complicate the situation, thus contributing to maintaining peace, security and stability in the East Sea, stated Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on March 7.