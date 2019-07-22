Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan (L) and National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Secretary of the French Communist Party (FCP) Fabien Roussel held talks with head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan in Hanoi on July 22.



Fabien Roussel and other FCP officials are on a visit to Vietnam, starting on July 17.



At the talks, both sides informed each other about the two Parties and countries’ situation, discussed emerging regional and global issues, including the East Sea issue



They extensively discussed measures and activities to strengthen the two Parties’ ties in the near future, including celebrating the FCP’s 100th founding anniversary by 2020 towards the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties, as well as reinforcing exchanges between the two Parties’ young leaders.



During the stay, Roussel also held working sessions with Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh, and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.



The delegation also held a working session with the Hanoi People’s Committee, visited several cultural and relic sites in the capital city and other localities, including Con Dao Prison in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.-VNA