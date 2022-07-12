At the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisation (HUFO) on July 12 held a ceremony to mark the 233rd anniversary of the National Day of the French Republic (July 14).



Addressing the event, chairwoman of the Vietnam-France Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Kim Dung affirmed that Vietnam and France have a long-term relationship with deep historical and cultural ties.





Nguyen Thi Kim Dung, Chairwoman of the Vietnam-France Friendship Association, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Currently, France is Vietnam's fourth largest trading partner in Europe, she said, adding that another important area in the bilateral relationship between the two countries is the French culture and language teaching.



Consul General of France in HCM City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser emphasised the friendship between France and Vietnam has been fostered over the decades.



Last year, in spite of being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries still exchanged activities and supported each other in the pandemic fight, she said.





Consul General of France in HCM City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The French diplomat also committed to working with HUFO and the city’s Vietnam - France Friendship Association to devise a plan and deploy collaboration activities between the two sides in 2023, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between France and Vietnam./.