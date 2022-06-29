Videos Legislative leader pays official visit to UK National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Heathrow Airport in London on June 28 (local time), beginning his three-day official visit to the UK at the invitations of Speaker of the UK House of Lords John McFall and Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Lindsay Hoyle.

Politics Vietnamese, Indian Communist Parties seek stronger ties Vo Van Thuong, permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee, on June 29 held virtual talks with Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), during which they discussed ways to boost bilateral relations.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 29.

Politics IFAD hails Vietnam’s effective cooperation Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Duong Hai Hung has presented his credentials to IFAD President Gilbert F. Houngbo.