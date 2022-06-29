Congratulations to new President of French National Assembly
Yaël Braun-Pivet delivers a speech after she was elected President of the French National Assembly on June 28. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 29 sent a message of congratulations to Yaël Braun-Pivet over her election as President of the French National Assembly in the 2022-2027 tenure./.