Friendship association helps strengthen Vietnam – RoK ties: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets with KOVIFA Chairman Chol Young Joo (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – The Korea – Vietnam Friendship Association (KOVIFA) has made significant contributions to the fruitful relations between the two countries in the past years, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 27.
Hosting KOVIFA Chairman Chol Young Joo in Seoul, PM Phuc hoped that Chol and KOVIFA members will further their efforts to develop the sound friendship and all-round cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The Vietnamese Government and localities always create favourable conditions, particularly in investment license procedures, for Korean investors to do successful business in Vietnam, he said, adding Vietnam is also striving to increase trade value between ASEAN and the RoK.
He wished Korean corporations will strengthen investment in Vietnam, saying both sides should boost cooperation as they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties in 2022.
He also took the occasion to ask Chol and the KOVIFA to help Vietnamese brides so that they can better integrate into the host nation.
KOVIFA’s activities play an important role to help the two peoples enhance mutual understanding, he stressed.
Chol, for his part, affirmed the KOVIFA has worked to elevate the bilateral ties to a new high, expressing his hope to receive further support from the Vietnamese Government so that the association can contribute more to the friendship between the two nations.
He pledged to give more support to Vietnamese nationals living and working in the RoK./.
