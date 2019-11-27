Society 70th anniversary of India Constitution adoption marked The Indian Embassy in Hanoi held a ceremony on November 26 marking the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the India Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

Society More protection solutions needed for children and women While strides are being made to ensure safety for women and children, more still needs to be done, heard a workshop held by the Vietnam Women's Union in Hanoi on November 26.

Society National External Information Service Awards 2019 launched The Steering Committee on External Information Work, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and the Vietnam Television (VTV) launched the National External Information Service Awards 2019 at a press conference on November 27.

Society Human resource development fund benefits Vietnamese-Cambodians A human resource development fund for Vietnamese-Cambodians was launched in Phnom Penh on November 25, aiming to help children of Vietnamese-Cambodians improve their ability through education and training programmes.