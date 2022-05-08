Front Central Committee discusses key draft report
The Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee convened its 12th conference on May 8 to discuss its draft report on the summary of opinions and recommendations by voters and people for submission to the 15th National Assembly’s 3rd meeting.
At the event (Photo: mattran.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee convened its 12th conference on May 8 to discuss its draft report on the summary of opinions and recommendations by voters and people for submission to the 15th National Assembly’s 3rd meeting.
In his remarks, President of the Committee Do Van Chien affirmed the importance of the report, adding that comments will be taken into account for its completion.
Ha Thi Nga, President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Central Committee, said the draft should reflect more clearly voters' concerns about domestic violence and abuse of women and children in the recent past.
First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan suggested the Ministry of Education and Training carefully consider the teaching and learning of history in the general education programme.
Participants also commented on many other issues such as businesses' efforts to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, job creation, and anti-corruption work./.