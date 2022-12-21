Society Foreign NGO aid mobilisation yields positive results: conference With the efforts of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Committee for Foreign Non-governmental Organization (NGO) Affairs and the support of ministries, agencies, localities and foreign NGOs, the foreign aid mobilisation has recorded positive results despite uncertainties in the region and the world.

Videos Senior officials visit southern Catholic, Protestant followers Party and State officials on December 21 visited and congratulated Catholic dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas.

Videos Fishing with responsibility Strictly complying with the fishing law, especially not violating foreign waters, is the result of changes in the awareness of Vietnamese fishermen in recent years when they see the need to be more responsible in fishing activities.

Society HCM City leader congratulates local Catholics A delegation led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited and congratulated Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Nang on December 21 on the occasion of the Christmas season and New Year 2023.