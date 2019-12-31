Front to enhance supervision over administrative reform: VFF leader
President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and its chapters will strengthen social supervision and criticism, especially those related to administrative reform, citizens’ satisfaction with enterprises, and public complaints and denunciations.
President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man announced this at a teleconference between the Government and localities on measures to implement the resolution on socio-economic development plan for 2020 of the 14th National Assembly, held in Hanoi on December 31.
According to Man, the country has made great achievements in socio-economic development in 2019, meeting the targets of curbing inflation and ensuring social security.
The foreign relations and international integration works have been extensively promoted, the building of the Party and the political system performed drastically, and the apparatus streamlined, he said, adding that the fight against corruption, negativity and wastefulness has been strongly implemented, contributing to raising public confidence in the Party and State.
However, he said that voters still worry about environmental pollution, waste treatment; air quality in big cities, urban areas and trade villages; as well as issues related to climate change, saline intrusion, river bank and coastline erosion, food safety, smuggling, trade fraud, traffic jam and drug trafficking, and corruption.
The VFF strongly agrees with the Government’s Resolutions No. 01 and 02, especially the motto for 2020 of “discipline, integrity, action, responsibility, creativity and efficiency”, Man said, adding that this clearly demonstrates the role of the Government in intensifying supervision and inspection through the decentralization of power to localities and ministries in this work in order to implement key tasks in 2020.
In 2020, the VFF will continuously coordinate with steering committees for national target programmes, promote the movement to call the whole nation to join hands for the poor, and actively implement the campaign “all people unite to build new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas, and promote sustainable poverty reduction”, Man stressed.
It will also launch patriotic emulation and business-production movements in communities, towards completing socio-economic development goals set for 2020, he said./.
