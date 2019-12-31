Society Son La: Man arrested for drug trafficking Police of Song Ma district, the northern border province of Son La, said on December 31 that they had arrested a man for trading 15,000 synthetic drug pills.

Society Officials propose measures for 2020 socio-economic tasks Officials proposed a number of measures to fulfill socio-economic targets for the next year during a teleconference between the Government and localities held in Hanoi on December 30.

Society HCM City kicks off tourism stimulus programme The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has kicked off its annual tourism stimulus programme with a variety of tours and attractions offered to international and domestic visitors in 2020.

Society VNU-HCM City’s articles published in int'l journals rise Vietnam National University-HCM City (VNUHCM) had more than 2,500 scientific articles published in domestic and international journals as of October, according to its recent report.