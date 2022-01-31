Business Vietnam likely to get better rating position in future: expert Vietnam is the only country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the ‘BB’ rating category to gain positive rating momentum in 2021 and this is a reflection of the country's economic strength and resilience.

Business Vietnam sees trade deficit of 500 million USD in January Vietnam posted a trade deficit of 500 million USD in the first month of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Rising consumer demand drives up CPI in January The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January posted a year-on-year rise of 1.94 percent and inched up by 0.19 percent compared to the previous month, announced the General Statistics Office (GSO) on January 29.