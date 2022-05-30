Full automatic non-stop toll collection to start on Hanoi-Hai Phong highway on June 1
Full automatic non-stop toll collection (ETC) will officially start on the Hanoi-Hai Phong highway at 9am June 1.
Vehicles without ETC tags or insufficient money in ECT accounts will be fined if they intentionally enter the highway.
Under Point C, Clause 4, Article 5 of Decree 100/2019/ND-CP and revisions under Decree 123/2021/ND-CP, drivers of such vehicles will face fines ranging from 2-3 million VND and have their driving licences withdrawn for between 1-3 months. /.