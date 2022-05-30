Business HCM City’s export turnover expands 7.9 percent in Jan-May Enterprises in HCM City exported 20.7 billion USD worth of goods in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Da Nang ready for Routes Asia 2022 The central city of Da Nang has become ready for the 16th Asian route development forum 2020 (Routes Asia 2022), the largest and biggest event to promote and connect flight networks in the Asia-Pacific region.

Business Banks told to rollout low-interest businesses loans Commercial banks were told to launch a 40 trillion VND support package with a 2 percent yearly rate cut for businesses in a meeting with the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) last week.

Business Reference exchange rate down 20 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,089 VND/USD on May 30, down 20 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 27).