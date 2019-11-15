Gangwon province of RoK seeks to recruit seasonal Vietnamese labourers
angwon province of the Republic of Korea discussed with Vietnamese partners problems in recruiting Vietnamese labourers for seasonal work in the (RoK) and solutions to the issues at a workshop in Gangwon on November 14.
At the workshop (Source: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – Gangwon province of the Republic of Korea discussed with Vietnamese partners problems in recruiting Vietnamese labourers for seasonal work in the (RoK) and solutions to the issues at a workshop in Gangwon on November 14.
During the event, which was jointly organised by the Gangwon authorities, the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, participants were updated on revised contents in a draft new policy on temporary labour of the Korean Ministry of Justice.
Representatives from Gangwon said that the locality needs 5,000 foreign labourers, but only 3,310 were recruited, of which labourers from the Philippines account for the majority with 2,475 people, followed by Vietnam with 457 people.
The RoK province took the occasion to ask Vietnam’s local authorities to pay attention to raising Vietnamese labourers’ awareness of work responsibility. They also hoped for close cooperation by Vietnamese local authorities in quickly handling arising problems related to labourers.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Gia Liem, Deputy Director General of the Department of Overseas Labour Management said Vietnam is reviewing the implementation a two-year pilot programme on sending Vietnamese labourers to work in the RoK under cooperation mechanisms between the two countries’ localities. Based on lessons drawn, recommendations will be made to authorized agencies to issue appropriate regulations and devise measures to improve the quality of the programme.
According Liem, as many as 847 Vietnamese labourers were sent to the RoK to work in the framework of localities’ cooperation over the last two years. After completing their working contract, many of the labourers wish to come back to the RoK under this programme.
The short-term seasonal labour programme is a long-term and stable cooperation project between local governments of the RoK and Vietnam, in order to help Korean farmers recruit short-term workers in peak crops.
As of November 2019, six Vietnamese provinces and cities - Da Nang, Dong Thap, Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Binh Thuan and Ha Tinh, have signed agreements with Korean localities and sent labourers to work there./.