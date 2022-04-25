Gas industry centre, seaport worth 5.5 billion USD to be developed in Quang Tri
Quang Tri (VNA) - Vietnam’s BB Group
and the US’s Quantum Group will jointly develop a gas industry centre and a
seaport in the central province of Quang Tri, according to an agreement signed
by the two corporations and the provincial People’s Committee in Dong Ha city
on April 25.
Both projects will be located in the Quang Tri Southeast Economic Zone.
The 140ha gas industry centre will be built from 2022 to 2030 with total investment of 5 billion USD. It will include a natural-gas processing plant, a liquefied natural gas plant, and onshore gas and floating gas storage facilities.
The 275ha Quang Tri seaport will cost about 500
million USD. It will be capable of accommodating ships of up to 180,000 tonnes,
and is planned for completion by 2025.
According to a representative from BB Group, the two projects are expected to create socio-economic breakthroughs for Quang Tri./.