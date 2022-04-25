

A gas industry centre and a seaport will be built in the Quang Tri Southeast Economic Zone. (Photo: tinhuyquangtri.vn)

Quang Tri (VNA) - Vietnam’s BB Group and the US’s Quantum Group will jointly develop a gas industry centre and a seaport in the central province of Quang Tri, according to an agreement signed by the two corporations and the provincial People’s Committee in Dong Ha city on April 25.



Both projects will be located in the Quang Tri Southeast Economic Zone.



The 140ha gas industry centre will be built from 2022 to 2030 with total investment of 5 billion USD. It will include a natural-gas processing plant, a liquefied natural gas plant, and onshore gas and floating gas storage facilities.





Vietnam’s BB Group , the US’s Quantum Group and the Quang Tri People's Committee sign an agreement for a gas industry centre and a seaport to be built in the province on April 25. (Photo: VNA)

The 275ha Quang Tri seaport will cost about 500 million USD. It will be capable of accommodating ships of up to 180,000 tonnes, and is planned for completion by 2025.



According to a representative from BB Group, the two projects are expected to create socio-economic breakthroughs for Quang Tri./.