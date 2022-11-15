Gathering held to mark Cambodia’s Independence Day
The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on November 15 to mark the 69th Independence Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia (November 9).
Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Sok Dareth (second from left) presents gifts to the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations and the ietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association of the city at the event on November 15. (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, Phung Cong Dung, Chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Committee in HCM City and Chairman of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association of the city, said that the independence day has become an important milestone in building and defending the country of the Cambodian people.
Under the reign of King Norodom Sihanouk, the successor of King Norodom Sihamoni and the dynamic leadership of the Royal Government, Cambodia has made many great achievements in various fields, he said.
People's lives are improving and the country’s external relations have expanded, Dung said, adding that Cambodia's position and reputation have increasingly enhanced in the international arena.
The two countries have exchanged many high-level delegations and carried out joint activities during the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship year 2022, he noted.
Bilateral trade turnover between Cambodia and Vietnam reached 8 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, up 19% year-on-year. Vietnam currently has 188 valid investment projects in Cambodia with total capital of 2.8 billion USD, among the top five largest investors.
The Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association in HCM City has coordinated with other agencies to effectively implement exchange programmes, presenting scholarships for Cambodian students who are studying in the city as well as offering free check-ups and medicine for nearly 1,000 poor patients in Cambodia, Dung said.
Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Sok Dareth highlighted the special relations between Vietnam and Cambodia and the effective assistance of Vietnam to help the people and country of Cambodia escape from the genocidal regime, revive and develop the country in the post-war period.
Dareth pledged that the Consulate General of Cambodia is set to exert efforts to strengthen the country’s friendship between Cambodia and Vietnam, HCM City and Phnom Penh in particular, contributing to the strong, prosperous and sustainable development of relations between the two countries./.