Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City hopes to promote education-training ties with Australia’s Northern Territory Ho Chi Minh City is interested in strengthening cooperation with Northern Territory in education and training, including the building of education facilities to Australian standards in Vietnam, Vice Chairman of the city People Committee Vo Van Hoan told Nicole Manison Deputy Chief Minister of the Australian state during their meeting in the city on November 15.

Politics PM Jacinda Ardern attends Vietnam-New Zealand Business Dialogue The Vietnam-New Zealand Business Dialogue was held in Hanoi on November 15, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attending.

Politics President hosts leader of World University Service of Germany President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 14 for Kambiz Ghawami, President of World University Service (WUS) of Germany, during which the State leader hailed the former's contributions to promoting educational cooperation between Vietnam and Germany in general and Hessen state in particular over the years.