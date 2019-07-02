Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.76 per cent in the first half of this year, the second highest rate since 2011.

The growth was fuelled by a stable macro-economy, impressive rice exports, declining unemployment rate, and robust economic production.

The processing and manufacturing sector remained the pillar of GDP growth, posting a growth of over 11 per cent, lower than the same period last year but much higher than that in the first halves of 2012-2017.

The agro-forestry-fishery sector expanded nearly 2.4 per cent, contributing 6 per cent to GDP growth.

Meanwhile, the service industry was backed by rosy wholesale and retail sales, financial activities, banking and insurance, transportation and warehouses.-VNS/VNA