General Vo Nguyen Giap statue a pride of Truong Sa people and soldiers
General Vo Nguyen Giap's statue on Son Ca island (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) - The august and majestic statue of the late legendary general Vo Nguyen Giap in a park on Son Ca Island of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago brings all who visit the island a range of emotions beyond words.
The General Vo Nguyen Giap Park covers an area of 400 square metres, with the general’s statue at its centre. The monolithic sandstone bust, 1.76 metres high, was carved by sculptor Le Dinh Ban in December 2015.
Behind the statue is a semi-circular ceramic wall displaying 300 images of the life and career of General Giap, his close relationship with the Vietnam People’s Army, and famous battles and victories in the resistance wars against French colonialists and US imperialists.
Officers, soldiers and people pay tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap (Photo: VNA)Construction of the park began in 2015 and was completed in May 2016.
The park expresses the deep sentiments of soldiers on Truong Sa and the Vietnam People’s Navy in general towards General Giap, the Commander-in-Chief of Vietnam’s armed forces, who devoted his life to the nation and people of Vietnam.
With his talent and dedication, General Giap has become a spiritual fulcrum of the people and soldiers of the Truong Sa archipelago. His statue strengthens their belief and encourages them to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.
Officers, soldiers and people pay tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap (Photo: VNA)General Vo Nguyen Giap (1911-2013) directly led major campaigns during Vietnam’s wars against the French and the US. His name is closely linked to the historic victory at Dien Bien Phu in 1954, which put an end to French colonialism in the country. He was also instrumental in fighting the American imperialists, who replaced the French colonialists.
As an eminent student close to President Ho Chi Minh, General Giap was loved and respected by the people and international friends and has been a source of pride for generations of officers and soldiers nationwide./.