Politics NA Vice Chairman works with WB delegation Vice National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai had a working session in Hanoi on August 16 with a delegation from the World Bank (WB) led by Danny Leipziger, Managing Director of the Growth Dialogue.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Top legislator congratulates new leaders of Australian parliament National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 16 extended his congratulations to new leaders of the Australian Parliament.