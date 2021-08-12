German experts laud Vietnam’s initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges
German experts have hailed the initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed at the UN Security Council High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” on August 9.
Dr. Gerhard Will, an former expert on the East Sea at the German institute for political science (Photo: VNA)
Talking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Berlin, Dr. Gerhard Will, an former expert on the East Sea at the German institute for political science, said that the speech once again affirms Vietnam’s viewpoint and policy in ensuring maritime security and peacefully addressing conflicts at sea, as well as proposing specific solutions in this regard. This shows the country’s important role in maintaining peace, stability and maritime security in the region.
According to him, maritime security is a very important issue for Vietnam because it has wide waters, a long coastline, and an economy that is highly dependent on import and export activities and closely linked with the world economy.
Commenting on the Vietnamese PM’s proposals, the German expert said that they are very appropriate and practical, demonstrating Vietnam’s initiative, positivity and high sense of responsibility in dealing with common challenges.
Vietnam understands that maritime security is a common issue that cannot be solved by a single country, but requires regional and international cooperation and consensus, and international law, especially sea-related law, is a very important legal basis and the foundation for settling conflicts and maintaining security and stability in seas, he shared.
Will also appreciated Vietnam’s proposal to establish a network of regional maritime security mechanisms and initiatives coordinated by the United Nations to enhance the sharing of information and experience, and coordination to promptly respond to common global challenges.
Sharing the same view, Prof. Thomas Engelbert from the Asia - Africa Institute under the Hamburg University of Germany stated that Vietnam - one of the main stakeholders in disputes in the East Sea - plays an important role in the peaceful settlement of this issue.
So far, every initiative that Vietnam has made has aimed at seeking a peaceful solution to or peacefully addressing disputes, he stressed.
According to him, the Southeast Asian country’s proposals at the UNSC always aim at promoting security and ensuring stability at sea and maritime freedom in the region.
In order to ensure and maintain maritime security, he suggested relevant countries respect international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.