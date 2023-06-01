Society Deputy PM stresses need to encourage use of electric vehicles Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stressed the need to incentivise the conversion of fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles and other types of clean energy.

Society Symposium urges youths to quit smoking The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU), the Health Ministry’s Fund for Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms and the Global Public Health Organisation Vital Strategies held a symposium in Hanoi on May 31 to discuss the harmful effects of e-cigarettes in schools.

Society Vietnamese students in Netherlands hold career fair The Vietnamese Student Association in the Netherlands (VSNL) has recently held a career fair at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in the European country.

Society Vietnam ensures child protection and care Many countries around the world celebrate International Children’s Day on June 1 to raise public awareness about children’s rights. This year, Vietnam has launched the Action Month for Children to call for more efforts in child protection and care.