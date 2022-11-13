Politics PM attends ASEAN summits with partners in Phnom Penh PM Chinh joined leaders of other ASEAN countries and partners at the 25th ASEAN+3 (China, the Republic of Korea, Japan) Summit and other summits with India and Australia in Phnom Penh on November 12.

World Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Vietnam visit to deepen strategic partnership: German media German media has spotlighted Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s upcoming visit to Vietnam from November 13-14, affirming that this will be a good opportunity for the two countries to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

World Thai entities promote carbon neutrality via “Care the Bear” initiative at APEC 2022 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) teams up with the country;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and capital market partners – Bangchak Group, SCG, and PTT Oil and Retail Business pcl (OR) - to promote “Care the Bear” project at APEC Economic Leaders’ Week Media Center, in their collaborative efforts to achieve low carbon society and make the media center carbon neutral.

World Thai Immigration police launch e-Extension system for online visa extension The Royal Thai Police and its Immigration Bureau have launched an “e-Extension” system for foreigners to file for extensions to their stay in the kingdom.