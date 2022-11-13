German media highlight Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Vietnam visit
The German media on November 12 ran articles highlighting the official visit to Vietnam by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expecting that it will contribute to promoting bilateral economic ties.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – The German media on November 12 ran articles highlighting the official visit to Vietnam by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expecting that it will contribute to promoting bilateral economic ties.
According to Handelsblatt newspaper, German businesses are increasingly shifting production to Vietnam and this goal has been included in many companies' roadmaps. Since March, more than 10 new German factories have been built in the Southeast Asian nation.
The visit to Vietnam by the Chancellor, accompanied by a delegation of enterprises, will give wings to German firms’ trend.
The article also quoted Marko Walde, Chief Representative of the German Industry and Commerce Vietnam (AHK), as saying that Chancellor Scholz's visit is a positive signal showing the diversification of Germany's economic relations in Asia now at the top of the government's agenda.
Also covering the visit, Rheinische Post newspaper wrote that Vietnam is the first leg of the Chancellor’s longest foreign trip since he took office. This is his third trip to Asia in the past 11 months, after Japan and China.
During his stay in Vietnam, Chancellor Scholz will hold talks with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and meet with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, during which the two sides are scheduled to discuss many issues, especially measures to boost bilateral economic cooperation, according to the article.
Other German newspapers such as Welt, Spiegel and Merkur, and radio channel Deutschlandfunk also posted articles on this visit./.