Society Infographic Vietnam enhances exercise of children’s rights Vietnam was the first country in Asia and the second in the world to ratify United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990.

Society Vietnam attends int’l charity bazaar in Egypt The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt participated in an international charity bazaar held by the Diplomats' Spouses Association (ADSA) in Cairo on November 16 to raise fund for poor local women and children.

Society Vietnamese students in Hong Kong get support to come back home Vietnamese nationals who are pursuing study at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) on November 16 received support from the Consulate General of Vietnam to return home as the university announced immediate termination of the current term, initially scheduled to end in December, due to widening unrest.

Society 30th anniversary of UN Convention on the Right of the Child marked he Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs and the UNICEF office in Vietnam on November 16 held a ceremony in Hanoi to mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Right of the Child.