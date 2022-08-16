Germany will temporarily recognise Vietnam’s new passport version with information about holders' place of birth added in the appendix, according to a diplomatic note the German Federal Foreign Office sent to the Vietnamese Embassy on August 15.

That also means Germany will grant visas on the new passports supplemented with birthplace information and allow their holders to enter this country.

Chu Tuan Duc, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of Vietnam, said the German authorities also hope Vietnam will take measures for facilitating and ensuring safety for travel between the two countries, and that the two sides will keep exchanging information about measures Vietnam will carry out in the time ahead.

Earlier, replying to questions from Vietnam News Agency, the German Federal Foreign Office and Federal Department of Home Affairs had said authorities of Germany are actively working and examining the new passport version of Vietnam, affirming that like Vietnam, Germany also pays great attention to the facilitation and safety of travel between the two countries./.

