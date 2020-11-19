Germany to grant scholarships to 200 students of Vietnamese –German University
A delegation of Hessen state visits the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training. (Photo: Representative Office of Hessen state)
Berlin (VNA) – The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and the Arts of Germany's Hessen State will provide scholarships to 200 students of the Vietnamese-German University (VGU), who have been affected by floods and COVID-19, Minister Angela Dorn announced on November 18.
The scholarships, worth totally 100,000 EUR (118,500 USD), will be channeled through the World University Service (WUS), Dorn said while delivering a speech online at the school opening and graduation ceremony of the VGU on November 18.
The German side will also grant four doctoral scholarships to young Vietnamese scientists at virus research institutes in Marburg, GieBen and Frankfurt in order to enhance cooperation between scientists of Hessen and Vietnam.
In late September, the Vietnamese and German governments and Hessen authorities signed an agreement to establish a legal framework for the development and expansion of the VGU.
The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research has described the university as a “lighthouse” in the bilateral relationship.
The signing of the agreement is expected to offer opportunities for the VGU to become a leading regional research university, focusing on sustainable development, the fourth Industrial Revolution and environmental technologies.
Apart from providing quality human resources for Vietnam, the VGU also aims to promote scientific research and technological transfer.
The VGU is the first public university in Vietnam formed under an agreement between the two governments.
Since its inception in southern Binh Duong province in 2008, the VGU has been regarded as a key project between the two governments as well as the most successful tertiary educational cooperation project of the German government and the Hessen authorities./.