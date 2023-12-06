World Indonesia approves LNG investment plan The Indonesian government has approved the revised plan of development (POD) for the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block, which includes a carbon capture storage (CCS) facility slated to begin operations in 2030.

World First CLV Parliamentary Summit wraps up The first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit wrapped up in Vientiane, Laos, on December 6, with the issuance of a joint statement on promoting the parliamentary role in bolstering the comprehensive cooperation among the three countries.

World Thailand to enhance efforts against drug smuggling Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has asked the army to intensify forces to suppress illicit drug smuggling along the Myanmar border and unrest in the south.

World Lao media spotlights Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit Lao media on December 5 and 6 gave extensive coverage of Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.