The 7th GMS Summit was held virtually on September 9. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will continue to effectively contribute to the implementation of common goals and visions of the GMS, work together with neighbouring countries to build a GMS region of openness, safety, peace, prosperity and sustainable development, he pledged.At the summit, themed "GMS: Renewed Strength to Face the Challenges of the New Decade”, leaders of the GMS countries and representatives from international organisations reviewed the progress of GMS cooperation since the previous summit held in March 2018 in Vietnam, and map out cooperation directions in the next decade, along with solutions to overcome the current difficult period.The meeting adopted the GMS COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan for 2021-2023 and the GMS Economic Cooperation Programme Strategic Framework 2030.Accordingly, the leaders put forth the 2030 vision on a GMS region of integration, prosperity, and sustainable, inclusive development.At the end of the meeting, they adopted a joint statement and agreed to hold the 8th GMS Summit in China in 2024./.