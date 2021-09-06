PM to attend 7th Greater Mekong Sub-region Summit
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the seventh Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) Summit held on September 9 via videoconference.
His presence will be made at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, according to the Foreign Ministry’s communique./.