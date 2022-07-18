Business Petrovietnam takes lead in international cooperation The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) is considered a pioneer economic group in international cooperation and investment expansion abroad. PV has a total of 11 oil and gas contracts currently in the implementation phase in nine countries and territories worldwide.

Business Vietnam, India working to promote trade ties More than 150 Indian firms operating in different spheres in India attended a trade promotion programme held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade in New Delhi on July 18.

Business Central bank sells greenback to stabilise forex market The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has so far this year sold about 12-13 billion USD to stabilise the domestic forex market, according to Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC).