Videos Ninh Binh branches out wildlife-based tourism Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh in Ninh Binh province has worked to develop nature-based tourism as a way of engaging tourists in wildlife conservation.

Travel Seaplane service linking Tuan Chau, Co To launched in Quang Ninh The Hai Au Aviation JSC announced on July 6 that it has launched a new seaplane service linking Tuan Chau in Ha Long city to Co To island in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Travel Boat service links Da Nang city and Ly Son islands Phu Quoc Express JSC has resumed the sea route between the central city of Da Nang and the Ly Son islands, off the coast of central Quang Ngai province, using 286-seater boats for the 152km sea trip from the middle of July.