– The Golden Bridge in the central city of Da Nang has been listed among the most iconic bridges around the world by Indian monthly magazine LuxeBook. LuxeBook recently unveiled a list of the 10 most iconic bridges worldwide as suggestions for travellers this summer.The Golden Bridge (Cau Vang) of Da Nang stands at the sixth position.“More than being a pure architecture piece, Golden Bridge has been asserting itself as a new symbol of Da Nang’s tourism since its opening in June 2018. This striking bridge is one of the most photographed spots in Da Nang, located within Ba Na Hills.“This 500-foot-long golden bridge appears to be cradled by two oversized hands, which adds to the majestic appeal of the design of the bridge. In Ba Na Hills near Da Nang, this creative pedestrian bridge connects the cable car station with the gardens below. Strolling around the Golden Bridge is like walking on the clouds across the hands of the God of Mountain,” according to the Indian magazine.Others in the list are Golden Gate Bridge (the US), Pont Alexandre III (France), The Twist (Norway), Rialto Bridge (Italy), Khaju Bridge (Iran), Charles Bridge (the Czech Republic), Helix Bridge (Singapore), Tower Bridge (the UK), and Harbour Bridge (Australia)./.