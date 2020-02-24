World Malaysian King accepts PM Mahathir’s resignation Malaysia’s King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on February 24 accepted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation but asked him to stay on in the role until a new PM is appointed and a cabinet formed, the country’s Chief Secretary Mohd Zuki Ali said the same day.

World Thailand: Air Force deploys UAV to put out forest fire Thailand’s Air Force Chief ACM Manat Wongwat has deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to join in an operation to put out a forest fire in the central province of Nakhon Nayok.

World Singapore lifts ban on food imported from Fukushima The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has announced that it lifted its ban on food imported from the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima in January 2020.