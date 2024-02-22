Golf tournament raises funds for disadvantaged children
As much as 25,000 AUD (16,381 USD) was raised for disadvantaged children in Vietnam’s central region at the “Tet Cup 2024” golf tournament held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Australia on February 21.
The Tet Cup 2024 golf tournament attracts 70 golfers. (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) – As much as 25,000 AUD (16,381 USD) was raised for disadvantaged children in Vietnam’s central region at the “Tet Cup 2024” golf tournament held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Australia on February 21.
The event, the third of its kind so far, received enthusiastic response from the overseas Vietnamese (OV) in the country.
This year, it drew the participation of 70 golfers who also engaged in an auction and made bids for used golf clubs of legend Tiger Woods and lacquer paintings to raise money to build computer labs for schools in the central localities.
General Consul Nguyen Dang Thang said that the fundraising aimed at building two-four computer labs, each with 10-15 computers, for the schools, helping local kids fully access informatics – the subject with an important role in the era of the Fourth Industry Revolution.
General Consul Nguyen Dang Thang (fifth from left) and golfers who won prizes at the tournament (Photo: VNA)Nguyen Hiep, an OV in Australia, called this a practical event to promote solidarity among the OVs while contributing to building the homeland.
Joining in the “Tet Cup 2024”, Hiep said he hopes that his contributions could support children with difficulties to pursue their aspiration and become good citizens.
Some 18,330 USD was raised at last year tournament, which was used to promote the teaching of the Vietnamese language in Australia./.