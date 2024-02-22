Society Beautiful route to Ta Xua Peak The Ta Xua Mountain Range in Tram Tau district, Yen Bai province, sits at an altitude of 2,865 metres above sea level and is one of the highest peaks in Vietnam. The route to the peak is rated by adventure tour companies at difficulty level 4 (challenging) out of 5 rating levels.

Videos Muong Khuong hot sauce - Burning twist for the taste buds Made from chili peppers grown on highland hills with harsh climatic conditions, Muong Khuong chili sauce has a distinctive aroma and intense spiciness that is hard to match. Its unique flavour and special production method have turned the humble spice into a local specialty in the majestic mountainous region of Lao Cai province.

Society Vietnam, Thailand strengthen education cooperation A conference to bolster education collaboration between Vietnam and Thailand was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) in Bangkok on February 21.

Society Nearly 42 million USD raised to bring warm Tet to disadvantaged people The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) said that its “Tet Nhan Ai” (Humane Tet) campaign raised over 1.03 trillion VND (nearly 42 million USD) to support 1.52 million disadvantaged people across the nation on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival 2024.