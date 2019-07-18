Vietnam’s ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam was honoured by Google Doodles for the first time as a historic town that’s remained largely unchanged for several centuries.

An image of Hoi An with symbols of Chua Cau (or Bridge Pagoda) and colourful lanterns was featured on Google Doodle on July 16.

This is the first time in the history of Google Doodle, the search engine has honoured a specific landmark of Vietnam.

According to Google Doodle, by the light of the full moon, residents of the town burn incense and light small lanterns, floating them on the river until hundreds of colorful lanterns illuminate the water.

Situated on the north bank of Vietnam’s scenic Thu Bon River, Hoi An was one of the busiest trading ports in Southeast Asia from the 15th to the 19th century, it said.

Earlier, Hoi An ancient town was named the world’s best city of 2019 by the New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine.-VNA