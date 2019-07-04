Officials press buttons to mark the launch of the five-year Government bond futures contract on July 4 (Photo: VNA)

– The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) began on July 4 the trading of five-year Government bond futures contract, a new product in the derivatives market.At the launching ceremony, HNX Deputy Director General Nguyen Nhu Quynh said after nearly two years since its debut, the derivatives market has recorded impressive developments and been welcomed by investors.The Government bond futures contract was launched basing on experience gained from the trading of the VN30-Index futures contract, the first derivatives product that has been traded since August 10, 2017, he noted, adding that this is part of the road map for developing the derivatives market.Deputy Minister of Finance Huynh Quang Hai said the five-year Government bond futures contract helps diversify products in the derivatives market to attract domestic and foreign investors. It will also provide investors, securities companies, commercial banks and financial organisations with an important and effective tool for preventing risks in Government bond transactions.He asked the State Securities Commission to continue working to debut new products according to the road map for developing the derivatives market.In the initial stage, participants in the trading of Government bond futures contract are limited to organisational investors, according to the HNX.-VNA