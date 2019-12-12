Government tightens management of drones, ultralight aircraft
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked the Ministry of National Defence to cocordinate with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to request declarations from organisations and individuals which own unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, and ultralight aircraft in the country.
Illlustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Binh, who is also Chairman of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee, said this is one of many measures to address the evolving threat to civil aviation involving these pieces of equipment.
He said drones and ultralight aircraft were being widely applied in many fields, bringing many benefits in socio-economic development.
However, due their ease of transportation, control and low costs, the equipment was becoming a threat to the security and safety of civil aviation.
Thus, it was necessary to develop long-term measures on managing UAVs and ultralight aircraft to minimise potential risks.
The establishment of prohibited zones for UAVs and ultralight vehicles must be implemented and publicised to all organisations and individuals.
The Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with ministries and sectors, must study and complete the legal documents on airspace management, including the management of UAVs and ultralight vehicles. Administrative sanctions must be added, he said.
It has been asked to work with the Ministry of National Defence to maintain timely information exchange and jointly handle violations.
The declarations of UAVs and ultralight vehicles must be implemented promptly in all localities.
Binh has also instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to tighten control over the import of UAVs and ultralight vehicles and the business markets of the equipment./.
