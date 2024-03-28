Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Government has issued a decree regulating the implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

The decree outlines various aspects of the convention implementation in Vietnam, including general provisions, production of DOC and DOC-PSF chemicals, regulations on inspection and supervision, and State management of chemicals, among others.

It is applied to organisations and individuals taking part in or involving in activities implementing the convention.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Chemicals Agency is designated as the national authority responsible for overseeing the implementation of the convention. The agency will serve as a focal point of contact between Vietnam, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and other member states, as outlined in the convention./.