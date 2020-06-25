The gathering will be the first official summit hosted by Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020.

The PM expressed his pleasure at the progress made, stressing that it is important to ensure uninterrupted links between delegates during the event.

He asked authorised agencies to finalise all works before the event begins.

As ASEAN Chair in 2020, PM Phuc will preside over the opening ceremony of the summit and will be joined by leaders from other ASEAN member states.

ASEAN leaders will take stock of the ASEAN Community’s building efforts and the challenges ahead and adopt a number of key documents to improve the lives of people in the bloc post-COVID-19.

The summit will concentrate on the key tasks of countering the pandemic, preparing a comprehensive post-pandemic recovery plan for the region, and compiling plans for implementing Vietnam’s initiatives in the year, among others./.

VNA