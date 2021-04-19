World Indonesia’s export value hits record in 10 years Indonesia’s export value hit 18.35 billion USD in March, the highest level since the 18.64 billion USD posted in August 2011, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

World Phnom Penh market closed as new COVID-19 infections increase Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital city on April 17 decided to close the well-known vegetable market Doeum Kor for two weeks as about 100 vendors and security guards there were found infected with COVID-19.

World Thailand: 277 die in Songkran festival traffic accidents A total of 277 people were killed and 2,357 injured in more than 2,300 road accidents during the Songkran holiday this year, according to official data.

World Malaysian business circle urges gov’t to expedite ratification of RCEP, CPTPP The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has urged the government of Malaysia to expedite the ratification process for the two major free trade agreements (FTAs) — the Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) — soon to help local manufacturers or exporters to recover faster during the post-pandemic era.