Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The relationship between Vietnam and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) has witnessed major strides over the years, with cooperation in economy, trade, investment and tourism a bright spot, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on June 9.



She noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic last year, trade between the two sides has maintained its growth, with total import-export revenue reaching 13.6 billion USD, up 18 percent year-on-year.



Hong Kong is now Vietnam’s fifth biggest investor, while Vietnam is the seventh largest trade partner and the second biggest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Hang added.



Highlighting the fruitful development of people-to-people exchanges between the two sides before the pandemic, Hang said about 20 flights were operated between Vietnam and Hong Kong each day.



According to the spokeswoman, more than 50,000 tourists from Hong Kong visited Vietnam in 2019.



“With great cooperation potential and the demand for post-pandemic re-opening, we hope and believe that the Vietnam-Hong Kong cooperation will develop constantly, particularly in economy, trade, investment, finance and tourism, bringing practical interests to both sides, and contributing to regional cooperation and development,” she said./.