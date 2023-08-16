Society Legal proceedings launched against truck driver in serious Gia Lai accident The Gia Lai police announced on August 16 that it had decided to start legal proceedings and implement a temporary detention order against a truck driver for his involvement in a serious traffic accident which caused three deaths in Chu Puh district on August 12.

Society Minister suggests further clarifying role, position of Central Highlands The position, role and major unique characteristics of the Central Highlands, including its culture and other related matters, should be further clarified, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.

Society Hanoi: Initiatives help overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19 In response to a programme on 1 million initiatives to overcome difficulties and fight the COVID-19 pandemic launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), trade unions at all levels in Hanoi had registered 130,569 initiatives as of August 3, surpassing the target of 130,000 proposed by the city Confederation of Labour.

Society Da Nang Int'l Airport launches automatic entry systems The police at the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang officially put four automatic entry systems (Autogate) into operation on August 15 to facilitate the entry of travelers and speed up immigration procedures.