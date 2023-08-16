Greater efforts needed to develop young ethnic minority human resources
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (front, fiftth from right) and participants in the meeting in Hanoi on August 16. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with female ethnic minority students who received scholarships from the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, in Hanoi on August 16.
Commending efforts made by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee in performing the programme, the Vice President sincerely thanked former Vice President Truong My Hoa, who is Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, as well as philanthropists, donors, organisations, and individuals who have devoted their heartfelt contributions to developing the fund.
Implementing the Party and State's policy of great national unity, resources allocated to support ethnic minority communities are increasing in both quantity and scope, with more sustained aid, Xuan said.
She stated that Vietnam has achieved significant, practical, and sustainable accomplishments in fulfilling its millennium development goals, especially in reducing poverty, promoting gender equality, and education development.
Vietnamese women are engaged in activities spanning various fields including politics, economy, education, sports, and UN peacekeeping efforts, she added.
Notably, the project “Mo duong den tuong lai” (Opening Paths to The Future) implemented by the Fund in collaboration with the VinaCapital Foundation (VCF), has contributed to developing young human resources for ethnic minority communities across the country, Xuan said.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the meeting with female ethnic minority students in Hanoi on August 16. (Photo: VNA)It has helped promote gender equality among female ethnic minority students who often face various constraints and disadvantages due to local customs, helping them overcome prejudices and have opportunities for advancement, and empowering them to assert themselves, she stressed.
The Vice President urged the HCYU Central Committee to consider connecting the Fund with national target programmes to ensure comprehensive and stronger resources for caring for young students in remote and ethnic minority areas, thus narrowing the development gap between urban and rural areas, and delta and mountainous regions.
She expressed her hope that female ethnic minority students will improve themselves to become shining examples, inspiring and spreading positive motivation to young students in remote and ethnic minority areas.
She also called on the VCF to continue closer collaboration with the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund to support more female ethnic minority students in the future.
Chairwoman of Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund Truong My Hoa affirmed that they will take more sustainable steps forward to develop young human resources in ethnic minority communities across the country.
After 24 years of operation, the fund has provided more 125,000 scholarships to students living ethnic minority areas nationwide.
Established in 1999, the fund was named after Vu A Dinh (1934-1949), an ethnic Mong in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien. He received the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces in 2000.
The fund is now carrying out three main projects: Uom mam tuong lai (Nurturing The Future), Mo duong den tuong lai (Opening Paths to The Future), and Thap sang tuong lai (Brightening The Future)./.